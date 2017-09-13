Cliff Zammit Stevens in annual summer concert

Cliff Zammit Stevens

Preparations for tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens's concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, are in full swing. The tenor will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Mro. Philip Walsh and the concert will feature the Animae Gospel Choir as special guests.

“Rehearsals and preparations are all going as planned and I cannot wait to be on stage at Pjazza Teatru Rjal once again, performing to the amazing Maltese public,” said Zammit Stevens.

“I am excited, and working hard to make sure that everything will be perfect on the night. I want to ensure that the programme and atmosphere on the night will appeal to people of all ages – be they operatic enthusiasts or people looking for a fun evening out.”

He has performed in concerts and operas across Europe

This concert follows another successful year for the tenor. He has performed in concerts and operas across Europe, notably Le Nozze di Figaro at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, touring 'i Capuleti e i Montecchi' across the UK, as well as headlining Malta's EU presidency concert in Berlin.

“It is always an honour to be able to perform back home, and seeing my concert grow year after year fills me with so much courage to continue working hard and organising bigger and better events. The over-riding message of this year is that music is for everyone; it speaks a universal language and is the best cure for today's world. This is the reason I have invited the Animae Gospel Choir to join me. This year's concert is an amalgamation of different genres of music coming together in perfect harmony."

Zammit Stevens's forthcoming schedule is packed with international events, with some of his upcoming concerts and operas including performances in London, Austria and Munich. He is also thrilled to be making his debut in Astra Theatre's Lucia di Lamermoor in October and at the Manoel Theatre's Don Giovanni in March 2018. Cliff Zammit Stevens' Annual Summer Concert is sponsored by InterContinental Malta and is held in collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The concert takes place on Saturday at 8pm at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta on Saturday 16 September at 8pm. Tickets are available online.

www.ticketline.com.mt