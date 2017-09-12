Advert
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 19:18

New North Korea sanctions, "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen" -Trump

US President Donald Trump said today that fresh sanctions on North Korea approved by the UN Security Council were just a small step and "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."

"We think it's just another very small step, not a big deal," Trump told reporters in reference to the sanctions approved yesterday. "I don't know if it has any impact, but certainly it was nice to get a 15 to nothing vote. But those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."

"I don't know if it has any impact, but certainly it was nice to get a 15 to nothing vote. But those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."

North Korea has conducted its sixth nuclear test, saying it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Experts said the blast was 10 times more powerful than previous tests. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Hundreds of children believed buried in...

  2. Irma leaves a trail of destruction as it...

  3. 300 tonnes of dead pigs discovered in China

  4. Brexit law passes hurdle as Theresa May...

  5. America remembers the September 11 attacks

  6. Hezbollah declares Syria victory - report

  7. Watch: UN steps up sanctions against...

  8. One million rally for Catalan...

  9. Horror as three Italians die after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed