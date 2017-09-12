New North Korea sanctions, "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen" -Trump
US President Donald Trump said today that fresh sanctions on North Korea approved by the UN Security Council were just a small step and "nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."
"We think it's just another very small step, not a big deal," Trump told reporters in reference to the sanctions approved yesterday. "I don't know if it has any impact, but certainly it was nice to get a 15 to nothing vote. But those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen."
North Korea has conducted its sixth nuclear test, saying it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Experts said the blast was 10 times more powerful than previous tests.
