Adrian Delia on Times Talk

Adrian Delia fields questions about his claim that he wants to bring about a "new way" of doing politics during one of his last interviews before the Nationalist Party leadership election.

The political outsider is considered to be the favourite to replace Simon Busuttil after winning the majority of councillors' votes in the first round on September 2.

Dr Delia is challenged on how he plans to deal with his critics, the allegations shrouding his campaign and his future plans political ambitions should he fail to win the PN leadership contest.

