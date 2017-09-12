Watch: Highlights of Sunday's NFL games

Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games:

Packers 17, Seahawks 9

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second quarter during the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Green Bay Packers kept the Seattle Seahawks out of the end zone and quieted Russell Wilson in a 17-9 victory on Sunday.

Wilson was limited to 158 yards on 14-of-27 passing. Seattle managed only 12 first downs, converted 3 of 12 third downs and totaled just 225 yards.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 311 yards and a touchdown as Green Bay held an 18-minute edge in time of possession. Ty Montgomery added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown.

- -

Cowboys 19, Giants 3

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93).

Dallas jumped out to a 16-0 halftime lead and limited New York to 233 total yards for the game.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, playing after an injunction filed against the NFL allowed him to start the season despite a six-game suspension, rushed for 104 yards on 24 carries. Dan Bailey kicked four field goals for Dallas.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning was 29 of 38 for 220 yards and one interception. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 24 of 39 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

- -

Jaguars 29, Texans 7

Bolstered by a ferocious defense, a resolute effort from the offensive line, and a strong debut by rookie running back Leonard Fournette, quarterback Blake Bortles effectively managed Jacksonville's victory over Houston.

Bortles passed for 125 yards and a touchdown while avoiding the critical mistakes that have undermined his development. Fournette, meanwhile, rushed for 100 yards including a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and displayed the bruising running style that made him a coveted prospect out of LSU.

Houston quarterback Tom Savage was sacked six times and completed 7 of 13 attempts for 62 yards. He was replaced at halftime by rookie Deshaun Watson, who finished 12 for 23 for 102 yards with an interception.

- -

Raiders 26, Titans 16

Derek Carr threw for two touchdown passes and Giorgio Tavecchio kicked four field goals in his NFL debut as Oakland beat Tennessee.

In his first game since breaking his leg on Christmas Eve against Indianapolis, Carr was an efficient 22 of 32 for 262 yards. Tavecchio converted a pair of 52-yard field goals after hitting a 20-yarder on the second quarter's first play.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, playing his first game since he also sustained a broken leg on Christmas Eve, hit on 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards. Mariota also rushed for the team's only touchdown, a 10-yard option keeper in the first quarter.

- -

Steelers 21, Browns 18

Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to tight end Jesse James as Pittsburgh edged Cleveland.

Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 263 yards. Antonio Brown caught 11 passes for 182 yards while James finished with six catches for 41 yards.

Cleveland rookie DeShone Kizer was 20 of 30 for 222 yards and a touchdown.

- -

Eagles 30, Redskins 17

Carson Wentz passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns as Philadelphia defeated Washington.

Zach Ertz caught eight passes for 93 yards and Nelson Agholor snagged six for 86 and a touchdown as the Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak to the Redskins.

Washington's Kirk Cousins finished 23 of 40 for 240 yards with one touchdown pass, one interception and two lost fumbles.

- -

Lions 35, Cardinals 23

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, two to rookie receiver Kenny Golladay and Detroit snapped a seven-game losing streak to Arizona.

Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 292 yards. Lions wideout Golden Tate caught 10 passes for 107 yards, and safety Miles Killebrew scored on a 35-yard interception return.

Cardinals star running back David Johnson left the game late in the third quarter with a wrist injury. He was held to 23 yards rushing on 11 carries while catching six passes for 68 yards. Carson Palmer completed 27 of 48 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown but was picked off three times.

- -

Falcons 23, Bears 17

Matt Ryan completed 21 of 30 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown as Atlanta held off Chicago.

An 88-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to tight end Austin Hooper helped the Falcons grab a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter. Running back Devonta Freeman also scored for Atlanta.

Quarterback Mike Glennon completed 26 of 40 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown in his Bears debut. Rookie running back Tarik Cohen racked up 113 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown for Chicago.

- -

Ravens 20, Bengals 0

Joe Flacco passed for 121 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore defense forced five turnovers in a victory over Cincinnati.

Flacco shrugged off concerns about him missing the entire preseason schedule and most of training camp with a back injury, completing 9 of 17 passes with an interception.

Baltimore's defense made things rough for Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, who went 16 of 31 for 170 yards and tied a career high with four interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

- -

Bills 21, Jets 12

Tyrod Taylor passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Buffalo totaled 408 yards of offense in a win over New York.

LeSean McCoy led the Bills with 159 total yards (110 rushing, 49 receiving). McCoy left the game briefly in the fourth quarter with a wrist injury but was able to return.

Josh McCown was 26 of 39 passing for 187 yards and two interceptions for New York.

- -

Panthers 23, 49ers 3

Cam Newton threw a pair of touchdown passes and Carolina dominated defensively to beat San Francisco.

Newton completed 14 of 25 passes for 171 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown to Russell Shepard.

Brian Hoyer was 24 of 35 for 193 yards but was sacked four times and committed a pair of turnovers in his San Francisco debut.

- -

Rams 46, Colts 9

Jarrod Goff threw for a career-high 306 yards as Los Angeles routed Indianapolis.

Goff, who was 0-7 last season, threw for a touchdown while completing 21 of 29 passes. Defensive backs Trumaine Jackson and Lamarcus Joyner contributed interception returns for touchdowns.

Scott Tolzien was 9 of 18 for 128 yards in place of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder). Tolzien was replaced by Jacoby Brissett.