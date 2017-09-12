Watch: Small plane crashes into a parking lot in Connecticut
Surveillance video has captured the moment a small plane hit a tree and crashed to the ground in a Connecticut parking lot.
No one was seriously injured in the accident. The plane missed all the cars and did not catch fire.
