Advert
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 19:31

Watch: Small plane crashes into a parking lot in Connecticut

Surveillance video has captured the moment a small plane hit a tree and crashed to the ground in a Connecticut parking lot.

No one was seriously injured in the accident. The plane missed all the cars and did not catch fire. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Don't shoot at Hurricane Irma, Florida...

  2. Air Berlin cancels 70 flights as pilots...

  3. 'Monster' fatberg blocks sewer in London

  4. Japan railway lets 30 cats roam to raise...

  5. Monkey's selfie photo court battle ends

  6. Watch: Small plane crashes into a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed