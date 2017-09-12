Today's front pages
Good morning. These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta splashes with 'Hazardous waste dump will tide Malta over', as it reports that a vacant dump in Magħtab intended for hazardous waste will be used as a temporary landfill until the government sorts out an alternative waste facility.
The Malta Independent writes that a number of paid-up life members of the PN are being "mysteriously denied their vote" in this weekend's leadership election. The paper dedicates its lead image to a photo of the coffin of the late Mgr. Fortunato Mizzi.
L-Orizzont reports that there is a general consensus to increase fines related to corruption in sport.
In-Nazzjon leads with news that items stolen from Cospicua parish church were found hidden in a sack close to an old well by police.
