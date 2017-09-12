Scouts and Guides join forces for first national camp

The camp, #StrongerTogether, anticipated the first Mediterranean Jamboree, MedJam18, expected to host international Scouts and Guides. Photos: Matthew Mirabelli and The Scout Association of Malta

Some 400 teenagers met at the Għajn Tuffieħa Scout Campsite over the weekend, where the Scout Association of Malta and the Malta Girl Guides organised the first-­ever national Scout and Guide Camp.

This was a preparatory camp for both organisations, which will host the first Mediterranean Jamboree, MedJam18, next August.

The experience gained will enable the organisers to prepare for MedJam18, expected to host Scouts and Guides from around the world.

Themed #StrongerTogether, the weekend’s camp saw the participation of Scouts and Guides, aged from 11 to 16, in on- and off-site activities.

While some took part in a Greek- mythology-themed treasure hunt, others built rafts, snorkelled and played games at Għadira Bay.

The camp prepared them for MedJam18

There were also 20 workshops, covering topics like scouting and guiding skills, the environment and cooking.

Those who completed a good number were awarded a commemorative woggle, used to fasten neckerchiefs.

Log on to www.medjam18.org.mt for more details about MedJam18.