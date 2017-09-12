Prime Minister pays tribute to Sir Ugo Mifsud
Sir Ugo was prime minister between 1924-27 and 1932-33
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat laid a wreath today at the monument to Sir Ugo Mifsud at the Mall in Floriana on the 128th anniversary of his birth.
Sir Ugo, co-leader of the Nationalist Party, was the third prime minister of Malta. He held office from 1924 (when aged just 38) to 1927 and from 1932 to 1933.
He suffered a heart attack in February 1942 while delivering a stirring speech in the Council of Government against the colonial government's decision to exile a number of Maltese. He passed away two days later, aged 52, at Villa Preziosi in Lija, which is now the prime minister's official residence.
Sir Ugo is buried at Lija cemetery.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.