Prime Minister pays tribute to Sir Ugo Mifsud

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat laid a wreath today at the monument to Sir Ugo Mifsud at the Mall in Floriana on the 128th anniversary of his birth.

Sir Ugo, co-leader of the Nationalist Party, was the third prime minister of Malta. He held office from 1924 (when aged just 38) to 1927 and from 1932 to 1933.

He suffered a heart attack in February 1942 while delivering a stirring speech in the Council of Government against the colonial government's decision to exile a number of Maltese. He passed away two days later, aged 52, at Villa Preziosi in Lija, which is now the prime minister's official residence.

Sir Ugo is buried at Lija cemetery.

