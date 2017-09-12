Mayors and migrants meet as President brokers meeting

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Representatives from various local councils and migrant communities have met with President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca to discuss tensions which have strained community relations in recent weeks.

Mayors from Marsa, Ħamrun, Floriana, Pieta', Gżira, Paola and Birżebbuġa all attended the meeting, as did Local Councils Association president Mario Fava.

All those present agreed that the current situation of social deprivation in certain towns was untenable and required immediate intervention and enforcement.

They noted that substandard housing, unaffordable rent prices, substance abuse, labour exploitation, mental illness, racism, and a sense of uncertainty, hopelessness, and lack of opportunity were all contributing to problems in the area.

Maintaining order in the community, upholding the law regarding non-discrimination and fair employment, and introducing regulation of an abusive rental market were key to resolving issues, they agreed.

Migrant-led NGOs shared examples of abuse and discrimination migrants suffered, and made it clear that they condemned any lawlessness. They called on all refugees and asylum seekers to respect local laws.

Marsa residents have announced they will hold a protest walk next Sunday after the town's mayor and that of Ħamrun went public with complaints about "lawlessness" that were affecting the localities.

Those complaints seemed to prod authorities into action, with police carrying out a high-profile swoop on migrants in Marsa and the government first announcing that residents at the town's open centre would be moved to Ħal Far before stopping the relocation two days later.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with all those present agreeing to work together to maintain ongoing dialogue and develop positive relationships.