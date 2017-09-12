PN stops membership of lawyer, outed as former freemason
Will not be eligible to vote in PN leadership contest
Arthur Azzopardi has had his Nationalist Party membership stopped after he was outed as a former freemason, which has been banned by the party statute since 1991.
Dr Azzopardi, the lawyer representing Adrian Delia in his libel cases, was a member of two freemasonry lodges from which he resigned in 2011.
As a result of his membership being cancelled, he will not be eligible to vote in the party’s leadership election on Saturday.
The party general secretary Rosette Thake instructed Joe Borg, the chairman of the party’s Electoral Commission to strike him off the list of eligible voters, the PN said in a statement.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.