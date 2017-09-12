Italian President to make two-day State visit
Arriving tomorrow for talks with President and Prime Minister
Italian President Sergio Mattarella arrives in Malta tomorrow for a two-day State visit.
While here, he will be having talks with both President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca as well as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.
Courtesy calls will also be paid by the Opposition Leader and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
He will also get the opportunity to visit cultural sites, including Mdina and the Hypogeum.
President Coleiro Preca had visited President Mattarella in Rome last January. His last State visit to Malta in 2015 had discussed bilateral relations, the situation in the Mediterranean – including migration – and the latest developments in Europe.
