Hunters’ association calls for more enforcement and patrols

Kaċċaturi San Ubertu called BirdLife’s comments on “massacred” birds “offensive”. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hunters yesterday took exception to BirdLife’s call to “stop this massacre”, saying that the many should not be blamed for the few illegalities.

The call was made on Sunday after it received another two illegally shot protected birds.

With Saturday’s European bee-eater (qerd in-naħal) recovered from Marsascala and yesterday’s marsh harrier (bagħdan aħmar), which was found by a cyclist on the road between Mġarr and Għajn Tuffieħa, the total num-ber of known shot protected birds this hunting season had now risen to six, BirdLife said in a statement.

The season opened on September 1. But in its reaction, Kaċċaturi San Ubertu said that it considered collective punishment measures as “draconian in this day and age, where dialogue and proper consultation lead to the best solution.

“On behalf of all our members and thousands of other law-abiding hunters, KSU unreservedly condemns any illegal hunting activity. KSU finds such a call absurd and illogical. Collective punishment for over 10,000 hunters because six birds have been shot illegally is not only a counter-productive measure, but also offensive,” it said.

“A small minority undermining hunting laws to the detriment of others does not give anyone the right to chastise the majority of responsible hunters,” it added.

The hunters’ association said that as part of its ongoing cooperation with the government to curb illegalities, it had called for more enforcement and patrols.

KSU also reiterated its call for the establishment of a specialised environment ranger unit to monitor such activities.

BirdLife on Sunday asked Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Environment Minister José Herrera and Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri to intervene and “stop this massacre”.

“We also seriously hope that the government is not in any way considering reducing hunting fines,” BirdLife said.

“It should instead make more of an effort and show serious commitment to protecting birds presently migrating over Malta.”