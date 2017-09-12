Four dangerous toys withdrawn from market

'Puffer ball' and its packaging.

Four toys with small detachable parts which pose a danger to young children have been taken off the market.

An elastic puffer caterpillar, elastic ball, elastic puffer ball and green and purple foam ball are all dangerous, officials from the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority's market surveillance directorate have determined.

The first three toys contain small parts which can be easily detached and can also extend to dangerous lengths and be wrapped around the neck of a child. The fourth can be easily torn apart, with the risk of children swallowing pieces of foam.

Anyone who has bought any of these toys (details below) should immediately stop their children from using them and return them to the shop they bought them from.

EU law requires retailers to ensure that any products they put on the market comply with European safety laws.

For queries or further information, contact the MCCAA on 2395 2000 or [email protected]

The four dangerous toys

A green and purple foam ball that is easily torn (left) and 'puffer caterpillar with light' that could choke a child.

1. Elastic “Puffer Caterpillar with Light” with model number TY3633. The eyes and the ball with light are two small parts among others, which can be easily detached from this toy. Besides, the head of this toy consists of a loop which when stretched extends to a length that can circle around the neck of a child.



2. Elastic ball with brand name ECLT, model number 6582, manufactured in China. The toy consists of small parts that can be easily detached and a loop which when stretched extends to a length that can circle around the neck of a child.

Puffer ball branded 'ECLT'.

3. Elastic “Puffer Ball”, manufactured in China. The toy consists of small parts that can be easily detached, and has a loop which when stretched extends to a length that can circle around the neck of a child.

4. Green and purple foam ball with model number 4706015, manufactured in China, which changes colour when touched. This ball can be easily torn apart, consequently generating small parts of foam, which can be easily swallowed by a child.