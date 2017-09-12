5,400 warden warnings to drivers in three months

The Local Enforcement System Agency is finding the warnings to be quite effective. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Wardens have issued 5,605 warnings to drivers since March of this year, when enforcement was relaxed for six traffic contraventions, with expired licences making up two-thirds of them.

The measure also applies in the cases of defective lights, damaged lights, a defective silencer, a vehicle not in good condition (such as missing side mirrors, the front grille or mudguard) and in some cases of illegal parking (where there is no obstruction).

After the Local Enforcement System Agency (Lesa) was set up in 2015, 28,000 tickets were issued for these six contraventions.

The ticketing measure can only be applied by wardens and not the police, and each subsequent offence in that particular category leads to a fine.

The director of operations at Lesa, Elizabeth Vassallo, was satisfied with the outcome, saying that the point of the measures was to educate people about why these vehicle issues were contraventions in the first place.

“It gives us a chance to explain to people what the impact is when parking incorrectly and why it could obstruct other drivers’ view of the traffic.

“And why a broken mirror makes it more difficult to judge the traffic and potential danger when you are overtaking.

“Enforcement is not about making money, it is about prevention.

“With regards to parking, we are aware of the fact that there is a problem, so – as long as a driver is not causing an obstruction – we are finding the warnings to be quite effective.”

In fact, Ms Vassallo announced that other categories of contravention could be added to the list, with Lesa consulting with Transport Malta on which ones might be considered.

Lesa, as part of a reform which will take full force in January 2018, is taking its educational responsibility quite seriously and has been running outreach programmes focusing mainly on relieving traffic hotspots.

“We are working with some of the major importers and retail outlets on the nuisance caused by trucks which double park or which do not pull properly into unloading bays,” she said.

“Of course, it is too early to say whether someone who has received a warning about parking will think twice the next time, but with some of the categories, it is easier for Lesa to follow up.”

Ms Vassallo said a database would follow up those whose licence was not affixed to ensure that they had taken remedial action – and that the disc really was paid up when it was meant to be, not hurriedly after they were caught without it.

“We found one other problem: drivers who renew their insurance but not their licence. This is something else that we have to look into,” Ms Vassallo said.

Contravention warnings