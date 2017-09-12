Mizzi Studio nominated for international design award

The 'teardrop' sculpture for the Mondrian Hotel Spa (a collaboration with renowned designer Tom Dixon) is one of Mizzi Studio's most famous designs to date.

Maltese-English architect Jonathan Mizzi and his Mizzi Studio team have been nominated for an international breakthrough talent award.

“We are flattered - and quite shocked – to be nominated. It's a very prestigious award and to know that our work is being recognised on an international scale is very rewarding and motivating for us all at our studio,” said Mr Mizzi on being nominated for the 2017 FX Breakthrough Talent Award.

The FX Awards – a renowned event in the design world – is in its 19th edition and

the winning team will be announced later this year at the awards ceremony in London. Organisers invite both British and international design talent from all over the world to enter the very best of interior products and projects.

The ceremony will be held at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on November 29 and is considered as one of the highlights of the city’s design industry calendar. Last year's event was attended by over 1,400 architects and designers from all over the world.

'Yobu Bubble Tea Kiosk' is also a design by the FX Award-nominated team Mizzi.

Mizzi Studio's Colicci kiosk at Westfields shopping centre was last month shortlisted in four categories at the International Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, and their design for the interiors of Samba Swirl was a winner at the Retail Week Interiors Awards for Store Design of the Year 2014.

The studio works multidisciplinary across all scales and sectors, creating architecture, industrial design, lighting, interactive design and commercial artworks. Among their most famous works are the 'teardrop' sculpture for the Mondrian Hotel Spa (a collaboration with renowned designer Tom Dixon) and the recent 'Awkward Series' furniture range, which is about to be exhibited at the London Design Festival 2017.

More information on the FX Awards, other nominees and the announcement of winners due November 29, following a period of online public voting, can be found at http://www.fxdesignawards.co.uk.