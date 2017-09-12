Top-class service
I would like to express my gratitude for the brilliant care and professional service I received from all the specialists, doctors and nursing staff at our wonderful Mater Dei Hospital.
We are truly lucky to have such dedicated people who, sometimes, are taken for granted.
May God bless them all and sincere thanks to everybody.
