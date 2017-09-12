It did it again
It happened again last Sunday. We were waiting at the bus stop Aristarkus in Triq San Aristarkus, St Paul’s Bay but bus 48 did not arrive as scheduled at 5.55pm. There were other commuters waiting who said the bus scheduled at 3.35pm did not appear either.
I called customer care and the reply was that there were no buses available to do the trip.
It was 6.33pm when bus 48 finally arrived.
Customer care were helpful but when I asked to speak to management I was informed that all they can do is make a report.
I cannot understand how such a big and supposedly serious bus company could render such a poor service. We were better off when we were worst off.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.