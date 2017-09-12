Advert
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 00:01 by Michael Scicluna, St Paul’s Bay

It did it again

It happened again last Sunday. We were waiting at the bus stop Aristarkus in Triq San Aristarkus, St Paul’s Bay but bus 48 did not arrive as scheduled at 5.55pm. There were other commuters waiting who said the bus scheduled at 3.35pm did not appear either.

I called customer care and the reply was that there were no buses available to do the trip.

It was 6.33pm when bus 48 finally arrived.

Customer care were helpful but when I asked to speak to management I was informed that all they can do is make a report.

I cannot understand how such a big and supposedly serious bus company could render such a poor service. We were better off when we were worst off.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Unreliable route

  2. Citizenship for sale

  3. Irreparable damage

  4. Star student

  5. Authentic faith

  6. Flying the colours

  7. It did it again

  8. Top-class service

  9. Standards

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed