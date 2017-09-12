It did it again

It happened again last Sunday. We were waiting at the bus stop Aristarkus in Triq San Aristarkus, St Paul’s Bay but bus 48 did not arrive as scheduled at 5.55pm. There were other commuters waiting who said the bus scheduled at 3.35pm did not appear either.

I called customer care and the reply was that there were no buses available to do the trip.

It was 6.33pm when bus 48 finally arrived.

Customer care were helpful but when I asked to speak to management I was informed that all they can do is make a report.

I cannot understand how such a big and supposedly serious bus company could render such a poor service. We were better off when we were worst off.