Authentic faith
I would never aspire to reach Martin Scicluna’s mastery of the English language and limped exposition of his theories but I am afraid that he made a big mistake in choosing the title of his article ‘On liberalism’. The title should have read ‘On libertinage’.
What he calls “advances to make Malta a more liberal country” are actually a sharp erosion of our Catholic fibre, a decadence in moral values and a severe curtailment of the upholding of what’s left of our Christian ethical heritage. By endorsing perversion, enacting controversial laws and ridiculing the time-honoured values of our forefathers, Malta has been transformed from a bastion of Christianity to a cellar of niceties.
Pull the other one. Scicluna should know better but it seems he is living in another planet.
I would be honoured if he includes me in the list of the local fundamentalists.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.