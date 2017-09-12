Authentic faith

I would never aspire to reach Martin Scicluna’s mastery of the English language and limped exposition of his theories but I am afraid that he made a big mistake in choosing the title of his article ‘On liberalism’. The title should have read ‘On libertinage’.

What he calls “advances to make Malta a more liberal country” are actually a sharp erosion of our Catholic fibre, a decadence in moral values and a severe curtailment of the upholding of what’s left of our Christian ethical heritage. By endorsing perversion, enacting controversial laws and ridiculing the time-honoured values of our forefathers, Malta has been transformed from a bastion of Christianity to a cellar of niceties.

Pull the other one. Scicluna should know better but it seems he is living in another planet.

I would be honoured if he includes me in the list of the local fundamentalists.