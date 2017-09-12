Advert
Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 23:13

Watch: Lewandowski spot on as Bayern breeze past Anderlecht

Bayern Munich got off to a winning start in the Champions League for the 14th successive season on Tuesday with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Group B opponents Anderlecht who played most of the game with 10 men at the Allianz Arena.

Striker Robert Lewandowski received a pre-match slapdown from Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after criticising the club's transfer policy, but the Pole showed his value on the pitch by scoring his seventh goal in six games this season from the penalty spot after being hacked down by Sven Kums, who received a red card.

The dismissal made a daunting task become even more difficult for the visitors who went further behind on 65 minutes when Thiago Alcantara side-footed a second from a cross by Joshua Kimmich.

Niklas Suele had another effort disallowed for a foul before Kimmich rounded off the night by waltzing round the keeper to roll the ball into an empty net for Bayern's third.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (centre) charges forward against Anderlecht.Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski (centre) charges forward against Anderlecht.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ambitious Briffa setting the bar high at...

  2. Crystal Palace sack manager Frank de Boer

  3. Mourinho admits United still trail...

  4. Conte ready to rotate Chelsea line-up in...

  5. Mane's three-match ban upheld as...

  6. Watch: Messi brilliance dismantles Juventus

  7. Crystal Palace name Hodgson as manager

  8. Watch: Man. United ease past Basle

  9. Watch: Chelsea thump Qarabag 6-0

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed