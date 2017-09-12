The Magic Flute to launch live cinema culture season

David McVicar's production of The Magic Flute.

Eden Cinemas' Live Cinema Culture season kicks off on September 20 with the Royal Opera’s spellbinding production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute. The opera will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House directly to the big screen at 8.15pm.

Mozart’s glorious opera is brought enchantingly to life in David McVicar’s production with beautiful sets by John Macfarlane. Prince Tamino promises the Queen of the Night that he will rescue her daughter Pamina from the enchanter Sarastro. He begins his quest, accompanied by the bird-catcher Papageno – but all is not as it seems.

David McVicar’s classic production embraces both the seriousness and comedy of Mozart’s work. The audience is transported to a fantastical world of dancing animals, flying machines and dazzlingly starry skies. The setting provides a wonderful backdrop for Mozart’s kaleidoscopic score, from the Queen of the Night’s coloratura fireworks to Tamino and Pamina’s lyrical love duets and Papageno’s hearty, folksong-like arias.

Eden Cinemas aims to create the feel of a theatre environment, while giving the audience a chance to experience Mozart’s The Magic Flute at a fraction of the overseas prices. Tickets include wine and nibbles before the production, parking and 25 per cent discount at Waterbiscuit.

An encore screening will be held on September 24 at 3pm.

