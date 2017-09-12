Spazju Kreattiv launches season with over 440 events

Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

Spazju Kreattiv unveiled the new 2017-2018 season programme, announcing an exciting array of events, initiatives and projects happening between September and July.

"This year's season, with over 440 events, aims to present a more holistic programme which integrates a variety of creative forms produced by no less than 150 creatives, while strengthening our means of audience engagement and participation in the arts,” Daniel Azzopardi, manager of the Spazju Kreattiv Programme, said.

Spazju Kreattiv is also working hand in hand with the Valletta 2018 Foundation in the run up to the European Capital of Culture Year, with the aim of creating a lasting legacy by boosting artistic expression and creativity for future generations.

“We already have projects and collaborations lined up all the way throughout 2018 and into 2019,” Toni Sant, Spazju Kreattiv artistic director, said. “The success of Valletta 2018 will be reflected in the fact that Spazju Kreattiv will build on the 2018 initiatives into its programme for years to come.”

This season's programme includes theatre performances, concerts, art installations and exhibitions, various film screenings and artists’ residencies in Gozo happening during this season. The cinema schedule will include the Estonian Film Festival and the Valletta International Film Festival – Malta’s largest cinematic event, and a variety of live screenings and broadcasts of world renowned productions from The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Bolshoi Ballet and the MET Opera, amongst others. By applying for the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema Membership Card, members can benefit from discounted ticket prices, priority booking, exclusive events and content and a number of special free screenings.

Particularly noteworthy are a various number of exhibitions including a project with the China Cultural Centre on Intangible Heritage, a collective exhibition by Polish and Maltese artists, the continuation of the research initiative on the Fondazzjoni Kreattività national art collection, a photography project with the involvement of Japanese and Dutch creatives and a selection of artworks from the renowned festival Ostrale.

Spazju Kreattiv is also involving the community in a number of projects, namely Active Age with the participation of day care centres, Kreaturiin collaboration with the Gabriel Caruana Foundation and Action Planet, a project which will serve to educate children on the impact of waste on the environment and the concepts of 'reduce, reuse, recycle'.

The theatre season is predominant as ever with 14 productions, of which 11 are new works. The line-up includes new work from Unifaun Theatre Productions, collaborations with newly formed Teatru Malta and a theatre piece for the Easter period. This year’s programme will also present an enticing schools and families programme with a selection of 17 initiatives comprising works part of Culture Pass, past commissions from the ŻiguŻajg Festival and dedicated workshops interlinked with scheduled programme initiatives.

Those interested in collaborating for the 2018/2019 programme can apply through the main call for proposals open until the 3rd of January 2018 by visiting www.kreattivita.org/en/call

www.kreattivita.org/en/