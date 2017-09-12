May the force be with society

We had been promised a reform within the police force but nobody seems to know what stage it has reached, if it ever really started in a meaningful manner.

In the run-up to the June election, then home affairs minister Carmelo Abela visited 73 police stations as part of a process leading to a new strategy for the corps that should have had modernisation, improved training and an administrative reorganisation as its main focus. Now, of course, most things said and promised during an electoral campaign should be taken with a pinch of salt and the much-vaunted police reform does not seem to have been an exception.

The so-called reform process included a questionnaire all police officers were asked to fill. Criminologist Saviour Formosa, who was tasked with handling this exercise had said that, once all the information was collated, a detailed report would be drawn up and a set of recommendations made.

The law-abiding taxpayer who expects the forces of law and order to be adequately prepared and have all the necessary tools at their disposal to be able to discharge all their duties according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill will has a right to know exactly what is happening.

Yet, the mixed messages reaching society are very confusing though they are crystal clear in one sense: not all is well within the corps. The malaise is being reflected in a force that appears unable or unwilling to investigate and take legal action in cases ranging from serious crime to petty misdemeanours.

The more serious cases involve high profile people like Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, the Prime Minister’s top aide, Keith Schembri, and former Nationalist finance minister John Dalli.

Misdeeds are evident on a daily basis across the Maltese islands with perpetrators persisting with impunity.

On the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech denounced what he termed as rampant drug trafficking at village feasts, calling it humiliating and diabolical. A high-ranking police officer, who preferred to remain anonymous, was quick to react, insisting drug trafficking in Gozo is not getting out of hand. Rather than spring into action, it seems the police force is more interested in playing things down.

This is symptomatic of a set-up that has failed in doing the duties expected of it and no rhetoric can mend that. What will save the day is a tooth and nail reform, one that is based on the input of both the operators – all officers irrespective of rank or political creed – and the clients, for which read society.

There was a lot of talk by the previous home affairs minister but it is now evident he failed in his task to give this country the sort of police corps it deserves and needs.

The onus is now on his successor. Admittedly, it is no mean feat, especially considering the low morale of the members of the force. But it should not be a mission impossible. His starting point should be to take all officers in his confidence, put his full trust in them and look beyond partisan politics.

As its motto – Domine dirige nos – says, it should only be God that guides the force. Then, may the force be with society.