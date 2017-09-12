Malta to feature on Chinese television

From 2018 to 2019, Guizhou Satellite Television Station will broadcast programmes related to tourism in Malta on its related channels, while the Malta Tourism Authority shall facilitate the transmission of programmes related to tourism in the Guizhou Province on local television, as part of an agreement signed between Malta and the China province.

Guizhou, which has a population of 34 million, will list Malta as a tourist destination and recommend it to residents through an approved list of international travel agencies drawn up by the Guizhou Provincial Tourism Development Committee and the Malta Tourism Authority.

The Memorandum of Understanding will be in effect until December 31, 2019.