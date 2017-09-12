Falzon eyes silverware at Cheshire Phoenix

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Tevin Falzon has taken another step forward in his basketball journey by agreeing to join Cheshire Phoenix for the 2017-18 season.

The Malta guard was approached by the English club this summer and after talks with the player and his agent an agreement was reached. Now, 25-year-old Falzon will continue his career in the British Basketball League.

Last January, Falzon signed his first professional contract with Zornotza, in Spain, having spent three fruitful seasons with Sacred Heart University in the American College Basketball League.

Falzon was very grateful for his experience in the Basque Country, where he helped Zornotza reach the play-off finals of the LEB Silver Third league, before losing out to Valladolid.

“I learned what it was like to be a pro,” Falzon told Times of Malta about his time in Spain.

“Going into this year I really had no idea what to expect, given that it was my rookie season, and there were definitely some adjustments I had to make. Although it wasn’t easy, I think it was great to play in Spain for my first year because it was such a different brand of basketball to what I was used to.

“I believe I’m now a better player because of it.”

The 6ft 7in forward also offered an insight into the step-up in level from college to professional basketball.

“Pro basketball is a lot more physical for the most part. The shot clock being 24 seconds as opposed to 30 also makes the game go at a much faster pace. There is less room for error in running your sets and it’s a little bit harder to get good shots. Rarely do you ever get naked, wide-open shots.”

Despite training and playing away from our shores all his life, Falzon has represented Malta from junior level, helping the U-18s to win a gold medal in the 2009 European Championship for Small States.

He continued to represent the national side in the seniors, winning silver in European Championship Division C in 2014 and helping the team to fifth place at the 2016 FIBA European Championship for Small States.

Throughout his career, Falzon has proven to be one of the most promising players available for selection to the national team over the last seven-and-a-half years, and still hopes that his experience will serve to encourage other Maltese players going forward.

“(This year) I think I have learned to move without the ball better, become a better shooter and more decisive offensively. I’m still getting better and haven’t reached my peak.

“I hope that my achievements will inspire other upcoming players to follow in my footsteps and hopefully I can continue to do that this year.”

Turning his focus to the season ahead, Falzon outlined a desire to become an essential component of Cheshire’s roster, as well as a fierce desire for success.

“With this being my first full season I’m hoping I can establish myself as a key player on our team and put together a consistent season with good numbers,” he said.

“Lastly, I just want to win as much as possible. Between the cup tournaments, the league and the play-offs there are multiple pieces of silverware up for grabs and I really want to win all of them.

“It will be tough, but I was lucky enough to reach the finals with Zornotza, so I’m hoping to continue in this vein with Cheshire.”