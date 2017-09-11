Pentagon unfurls Stars and Stripes for September 11 anniversary
The American flag has been unfurled on the western side of the Pentagon to mark the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed that day when four jetliners were hijacked by militants from al Qaeda.
Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center's twin towers, another hijacked plane ploughed into the Pentagon, and a fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
WHITE HOUSE COMMEMORATION
A commemoration was also held at the White House, where President Trump and the First lady led a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims.
