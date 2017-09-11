Around 30 people injured in Swiss train collision
Around 30 people were injured this afternoon in a train collision at a station in central Switzerland, police said.
None of the injuries are life-threatening, police for the Swiss canton of Uri said in a statement. The accident occurred in Andermatt, a town in the Swiss Alps popular among skiers.
The crash occurred at around 11:30 local time while the engine for a train was being moved to the front from the back.
Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash.
