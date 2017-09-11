Spectacle at Mġarr Harbour

Ludwig Galea and Sara Bonnici will take part in Stage and Proms on the Sea.

Following the successful production of the 10th anniversary special edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars by The Gozo Youth Orchestra at Villa Rundle Gardens in Victoria, it is now the sister ensemble’s turn – The Gozo Youth Wind Band – to present the concert Stage and Proms on the Sea. They will be joining foreign and Maltese musicians for the production which is reminiscent of London West End shows and masterpieces from the BBC Proms.

There will also be a variety of excerpts and medleys from musicals and classic numbers interpreted by singers Ludwig Galea and Sara Bonnici.

A large floating pontoon will serve as a stage to accommodate the 60 musicians.

This event is being held in colla-boration with the Ministry for Gozo, MTA, J. Portelli Projects, Gozo Culture and Information Office, Coca Cola, Visit Gozo and Mġarr Marina.

Stage and Proms on the Sea is being held today at the Mġarr Marina, Gozo, at 8.30pm. Entrance is free for those standing. An optional VIP designated seated area includes a welcome drink and food and is available strictly by reservation. For more information and bookings, call 7942 1611, or 9942 1611. You can also visit the event’s Facebook page.