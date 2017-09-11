Announcements

ANASTASI. On September 8. MARK ANTHONY, aged 56. It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the death of our dearest Mark (Coxter). He will leave a deep void in the lives of those who loved him dearly. His daughter Maxine, his son Nigel, their mother Nathalie, their partners David Lloyd, Yana Azzopardi and Michael Formosa Gauci. His mother Daisy. His brothers and sisters, Joe and his wife Carolyn, Elizabeth and her husband Tony Sant Fournier, David and his wife Nadia, Johanna and her husband Alex Zammit, Noella and her husband Joe Scicluna. His nephews and nieces, Christian and Daria, Matthew and Sarah, Julia and Jamie, Alexander and Rachel, Debbie, Daniel and Bianca, Johanna and Wojtek, Edward and Ambra, Luana and Tom, Josh and Cle, Anna Maria and Stefan, Sam and Christine. His many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, September 11, at 1.15pm for the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. RIP Donations to the Malta Hospice Movement will be greatly appreciated. A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and carers at the Haematology Ward, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

MIZZI. Mgr FORTUNATO MIZZI, only son of former Prime Minister Enrico Mizzi and Bice Vassallo, died on September 8 at the age of 90 at Dar tal-Kleru in Birkirkara. He leaves to mourn his loss his numerous cousins, the members of the Social Action Movement, especially the president, Ms Carmelina Debono, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Monday, September 11, at 2pm at the Jesuits church, Valletta, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks go to the Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu sisters and staff at Dar tal-Kleru for the care and assistance provided to Mgr Mizzi during his nine-year stay at the home. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Kleru and Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and the Social Action Movement would be appreciated.

PACE. On September 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARIA, of Mosta, aged 70, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Joe and wife Rita, Charles and wife Anna, Martin and wife Mary, and George, her nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12, at 8am for Mosta parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors. The family would like to thank nurses and staff at Hospice Malta, Casa Arkati and Palliative Ward.

In Memoriam

BERNARD – JOY, née Micallef Eynaud. Cherished and loving memories always and especially today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “To live in hearts one leaves behind is not to die.” May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA – Fr PATRICK CACHIA. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear uncle, specially remembered on his 15th anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. Loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK CACHIA, today being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise, Karl and Daniela, Steve, Fiona, Kurt, Clarissa, Mikela and David.

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 11th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father, tomorrow being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his wife Rose, his children and their families. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, the 28th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Gerald, Sarah and Kate.

MOHNANI – PARPATI. Fondest memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 24th anniversary of her demise. Remembered by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren. A prayer for the repose of her soul is kindly solicited.

PORTELLI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather who passed away 24 years ago. Gone but never forgotten. His son Joe, daughters Josette and Rosalie, in-laws, grand-children and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SCICLUNA – MARTIN. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Missed and never forgotten by his family, brothers, sisters and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – ANTOINETTE, née Quintano, widow of Edgar. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, tomorrow, September 12, being the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always in the prayers of her children Joe, Elizabeth, Tony, Victor, Norman, Sandra and their families. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul and that of our dear late father Edgar.

Fund-raising

A pasta night in aid of the St Dominic church restoration project will be held at the Christian Doctrine centre in St Dominic Street, Valletta, on September 15 at 7pm. For more information call parish priest Fr Michael Camilleri OP, on 2124 7535 or 2123 4079.