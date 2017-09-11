A photographer’s wandering eye

One of Alex Attard’s works on display at St James Cavalier.

Spazzju Kreattiv is hosting a photographic exhibition titled A Wandering Eye – Attempts Outside One’s Comfort Zone by Alex Attard.

There are many different genres of photography and professional photographers tend to specialise in one or two.

Attard’s preferred genres are architecture and fine art. He is a methodical photographer, who reflects on his subjects in a particular context, studies the light, the prevailing conditions and when all falls into place, he takes his photograph.

He recently travelled to China as part of the Inspired in China project, organised by the Malta China Cultural Centre. In this Asian land, the photographer worked outside his comfort zone and was compelled to abandon his habitual rationale to take on a more intuitive and markedly uncharacteristic approach.

Two public events will surround this exhibition: Artist Talk on Thursday, when Attard will speak about his photography practice as a whole and how his travel to China influenced his working methods and led him to produce the artworks in A Wandering Eye.

An open discussion will follow on September 27 on the theme of ‘Attempts Outside One’s Comfort Zone’, exploring how an artist’s work is affected by working in unfamiliar territories.

Participants are encouraged to speak about their experiences and the development of their own work in this environment.

Th exhibition runs until October 1 at St James Cavalier, Valletta. For more information, call 2122 3200 or log on to www.kreattivita.org/.