Watch: Reckless overtaking costs cab driver his job

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A man's career as a cab driver has been cut short after he was caught on camera overtaking a series of cars while driving up the opposing lane of traffic.

Dashcam footage sent to Times of Malta shows a line of cars pull up at traffic lights on Triq il-Mina ta' Hompesch, Żabbar last Saturday.

A dark grey Taxify cab suddenly appears, speeding along the opposite lane of traffic and crossing a double line marking the process.

Given the evidence provided, the driver will be dismissed with immediate effect.

"When he began the manoeuvre the lights were still red," the Times of Malta reader who sent in the footage said. "They only changed to green just before he reached the crossing while on the wrong side of the road."

WATCH: With taxi drivers like this, maybe it's best to walk

"Surely we should expect must higher driving standards from the very people we trust with our safety?" he asked.

Taxify agreed.

"We were seriously taken aback to see such footage but glad that it has been brought to our attention," a company spokesman told Times of Malta after being sent a copy of the footage.

"We can confirm that this is a Taxify vehicle and, given the evidence provided, the driver will be dismissed with immediate effect."

All Taxify drivers undergo in-house training and must comply with Transport Malta standard requirements to become a licensed cab driver, the company spokesman said. Drivers must also submit a recent police conduct certificate.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for any actions that are against the law or our own safety and service standards," the spokesman added.

What is Taxify?

Taxify is an Estonian cab-riding service which operates in 18 countries and 25 cities across the globe.

Like Uber, the company connects people looking for a ride with self-employed drivers, through a smartphone app that allows you to mark your location and intended destination.

WATCH: Taxi driver runs red light as he almost flattens a motorcyclist

Once a booking is made, you can track the driver and journey with all data saved in your personal account.

Drivers can work flexible hours according to their schedule and pay Taxify a fee ranging from 10 to 20 per cent of each trip.

Spotted something worth sharing? Get in touch with us at [email protected]