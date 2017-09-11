Today's front pages
The Times of Malta reports today that new rules will apply to the sale of fruit and vegetables on the street, along with the eventual ban of petrol and diesel cars, a move which has already been promised in a few other European countries.
The Malta Independent picks up on the enforcement issue when it says that this will be Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's priority, along with a report on talks between Air Malta and Ryanair on possible collaboration.
L-Orizzont reports that close supporters of the Nationalist Party leadership contender Adrian Delia are warning of a split in the party, as well as saying that a policy is being discussed which would ensure stable energy prices.
