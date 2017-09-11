Three chicken farms fail second round of testing for pesticide contamination

Egg supplies from three local farms continue to be blocked after a second round of testing yielded more traces of the pesticide fipronil, the health authorities said today.

A further two farms which were also banned from selling eggs have now been cleared after no further contamination was found.

Contaminated eggs were first found in Malta at the end of last month when the health authorities said that while there was no health danger, people should not consume more than two eggs per day.

The Environmental Health Directorate and the Environment Ministry in a joint statement today said they were continuing to monitor the situation and all farms will be tested.

Eggs withdrawn by the five farms where traces of fipronil were found after the initial round of testing have been destroyed.



More samples were tested last week. Three of the five farms failed once more while no traces were found in the other two.