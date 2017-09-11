Advert
Monday, September 11, 2017, 14:29

Items stolen from Cospicua church recovered in police raid

Police have recovered jewels and sacred items stolen from Cospicua parish church in July.

The items were discovered in a police raid on a house in Cospicua near St Helen Gate.

READ: Two in court on Cospicua church robbery charges

Two men were last week taken to court and accused of carrying out the theft, which included jewellery which adorned the statue of Our Lady and a number of chalices.  Items stolen were valued at around €30,000. 

The thieves had climbed scaffolding on the facade of the church and then used a rope to climb down to the choir. 

Marflene Cricchiola, 30, and Gianluca Sultana, 19, are both pleading not guilty to the theft.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ryanair to introduce 12 new Malta routes...

  2. Watch: Government consultation to set...

  3. Adrian Delia sought urgent action...

  4. Judge puts off Panama Papers appeal hearing

  5. Watch: Hundreds celebrate as Valletta...

  6. Fence reduces suicides at Mosta bridge

  7. New rules to ensure fruit and veg...

  8. Government reconsiders plans to move...

  9. Priest’s punishment for abuse below the...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed