Items stolen from Cospicua church recovered in police raid

Police have recovered jewels and sacred items stolen from Cospicua parish church in July.

The items were discovered in a police raid on a house in Cospicua near St Helen Gate.

READ: Two in court on Cospicua church robbery charges

Two men were last week taken to court and accused of carrying out the theft, which included jewellery which adorned the statue of Our Lady and a number of chalices. Items stolen were valued at around €30,000.

The thieves had climbed scaffolding on the facade of the church and then used a rope to climb down to the choir.

Marflene Cricchiola, 30, and Gianluca Sultana, 19, are both pleading not guilty to the theft.