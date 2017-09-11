Dramatic moments as Maltese boy is rescued after falling down well in Sicily

Quotidiano di Ragusa's coverage of the incident.

A tragedy was averted late yesterday when a Maltese man rescued his young son after he fell down a well in Ragusa, Sicily.

Italian media reported that the incident happened at about 8.30pm at Punta Braccetto near Ragusa.

The boy, 10, had been playing in a field while his father enjoyed a drink at a nearby bar when he fell down a well from a height of about six metres. The well had apparently not been covered.

Other children heard his cries for help and his father rushed to the scene and climbed down the well, assisted by the bar owner.

The boy did not suffer serious injuries but is being kept in hospital in Sicily for observation. The police are investigating.

The boy and his parents were in Sicily on holiday.