Budget to deal with 'problems of robust growth'

Waste management, cleanliness, the road infrastructure and rising rents are on the Finance Minister’s agenda as he inches towards Budget day on October 9.

The next Budget will focus on the spillover problems caused by above average economic growth, Edward Scicluna said this afternoon after meeting the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development in Valletta.

Prof. Scicluna said he would have to balance between the government's electoral pledges, the 130 proposals made by the social partners and other matters that crop up and have to be dealt with.

“The economy has continued performing well and it is time to deal with quality of life issues such as cleanliness and the infrastructure,” Prof. Scicluna said.

Asked whether the government would use the Budget to intervene in the rental market, the minister said internal discussions were underway. However, he said that with more than 80 per cent of householders being homeowners, the rental issue was not a crisis.

He acknowledged there was a cohort of people made up mostly of young adults, separated individuals and single parents, who were feeling the crunch of higher rents caused by increased demand.

“We have to find solutions but the major problem is that the rental housing supply has not kept up with demand and this has driven prices up,” Prof. Scicluna said.