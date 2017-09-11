Advert
Monday, September 11, 2017, 20:23

AFM Open Day to be held at Air Wing facility

The Armed Forces of  Malta will hold their popular Open Day on September 30. 

This year's edition will be held at the Air Wing facility in Kirkop, where the AFM will be able to showcase its new fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, and hangars.

Equipment by the other sections of the AFM, including the Maritime Squadron, the infantry,  the explosive ordnance unit and the band will also be on display.

Events start at 11am.

 

 

