Seven teams get €100,000 to help with their ideas

Seven teams of entrepreneurs and researchers received a total of €100,000 during the 4th edition of the TakeOff Seed Fund Awards.

There were 43 submissions for the Seed Fund, of which 14 were selected to pitch their ideas to the adjudication board.

The final winners of the Proof of Concept category were: Assiduity, a software package that will enable intelligent searching of large databases of legal texts, and which will be applied initially to the Laws of Malta; and TDRpro which involves the design of a Time Domain Reflectometer (TDR) probe that is based on the interaction of electromagnetic fields and the material being tested.

The winners of the Seed Fund category were: Fetch A Service, an online platform designed to allow persons and businesses with tight schedules to outsource some of their daily chores to individuals willing to provide the service for a fee; PropertyMarket.com.mt, which provides easy access to up-to-date information on the real estate market while allowing realtors to effectively market their services; inMalta.Travel, a one-stop-shop that allows visitors to the Maltese islands to plan their trip by showcasing activities offered by the wide pool of service providers; Eliiss, a luxury service provider, with its hub in Malta, that organises and coordinates once-in-a-lifetime bespoke vacations; and a TOMA, who aim to design, produce and sell novel foods based on sheep’s milk combined with local flavours.

The TakeOff Seed Fund Award is a joint initiative between the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation at the University of Malta and the Ministry for the Economy, Industry and Small Business, with support from TakeOff, the Business Incubator of the University of Malta.