Jazz for the Brain at Science in the City

'Jazz for the Brain' will be an original experience of music and light, inspired by neuroscience, shown at Santa Barbara Church on Republic Street in Valletta during Science in the City.

The event is inspired by the research of neuroscientist Prof. Mario Valentino from the University of Malta, and by his findings on neurological disorders and treatment strategies.

The performance, arranged by Live Music Sound Surround, is designed to mirror the new scientific findings with a design of lights and music all narrated together.

It is intended to be an emotionally engaging experience for both audience and performers, where music, the latest research, light effects and a seating arrangement that allows the audience to be inside the circle of musicians.

The mini performances during Science in the City in Valletta will be held at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm. For more info, check: https://www.facebook.com/LiveMusicSoundSurround/

