Hattrick of international awards for Malta-owned language school

Mr Mangion accepted the award on behalf of EC.

A Maltese-owned English language school has beaten nominees from across the globe to win a coveted international award for the third time in six years.

EC English Language Centres took home the ST Star Chain School award at the StudyTravel Star Awards after winning the most votes from a pool of thousands of specialists, consultants and professionals in the language school sector.

The language school, which had already won the award last year as well as in 2011, was handed the prize during a ceremony held at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

"In just over 25 years, we’ve become one of the top names in quality language education, while remaining true to our core values," said EC executive chairman Andrew Mangion. Our team is extremely pleased to have received this award as it is a vote of confidence from our partners that EC is an outstanding choice for students

"Our team is extremely pleased to have received this award as it is a vote of confidence from our partners that EC is an outstanding choice for students."

EC began in 1991 in Malta and has grown to become one of the largest international langauge schools in the world, with 24 schools in English-speaking locations in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Malta and South Africa. Aside from English language teaching, the school's Montreal branch offers a full immersion French programme.