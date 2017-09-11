Unreliable route

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In a few days’ time a new scholastic year will commence with thousands of students going back to their classes.

One such school is the Naxxar Higher Secondary, which is reached only by route bus 43.

To put it mildly, this route is unreliable, served with just one bus every hour. Hundreds of students will be commuting in this route soon. The problem is already being felt right now due to exams being held there with some students arriving late for their exams and some even having to hire a taxi.

Imagine what it will be like when the school opens for the new scholastic year.

I have already written to Malta Public Transport but to no avail. I am here appealing to whoever can remedy the situation to take some action before school commences.