Star student

During my younger days at St Aloysius College, in the 1940s and 1950s, we were regaled with a very interesting magazine that was published biannually. Its contents included various college events such as scouting, football and students’ essays on various subjects, which were selected as being the best. This contribution, however, is to state that, in my class, we had some very bright students but one, stood out like a bright star. During our English lessons, Mr Johnson had introduced debates among us students with various topics discussed. One particular student took the debate like a duck takes to water. His essays were among the best and he came first in class.

This brilliant student turned out to be one of Malta’s finest statesmen, none other than Eddie Fenech Adami.