Star student
During my younger days at St Aloysius College, in the 1940s and 1950s, we were regaled with a very interesting magazine that was published biannually. Its contents included various college events such as scouting, football and students’ essays on various subjects, which were selected as being the best. This contribution, however, is to state that, in my class, we had some very bright students but one, stood out like a bright star. During our English lessons, Mr Johnson had introduced debates among us students with various topics discussed. One particular student took the debate like a duck takes to water. His essays were among the best and he came first in class.
This brilliant student turned out to be one of Malta’s finest statesmen, none other than Eddie Fenech Adami.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.