On a recent visit to a Gozo shopping centre, I was horrified to see a young mother pushing a pram with a few-months-old baby in it. The baby, barely able to lift its head, was on its tummy, with an iPad right in front of its face. It must have only been an inch or two away from the baby’s eyes.

How incredibly uninformed can this young mother be? Does she not know what irreparable damage she is doing to the child’s eyes?

I suppose she wanted peace and quiet to do some shopping but, honestly, is this the way to do it? I do not think so. I hope she reads this and mends her ways before it is too late. This applies both to her but also to many others like her who let their children play for hours with iPads and mobile phones just inches away from their faces. So much long-term damage is done, just to give carers, whoever they may be, some peace and quiet.

This is tantamount to child abuse.