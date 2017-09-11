Citizenship for sale

Allow me to inform the Maltese people how their tax money is being spent and how dysfunctional government departments are.

I made several attempts to obtain information through the Maltese Embassy in Washington DC about the scheme whereby one can buy Maltese citizenship. I made my requests to the embassy on July 21 and 26, followed up with phone calls.

I was told to contact the Malta Foreign Office and the embassy gave me the name of Joseph Vella Bonnici. I sent several e-mails – on July 20 and 21 and on August 1 and 7. This gentleman never replied to my e-mails. I even called several times but the office closes at 1.30pm during summer.

As I write, I have not received any answer from the Maltese Embassy in DC about my request.

I am certain investors wanting to buy Maltese citizenship are treated with dignity as they bring money to the island but ordinary Maltese nationals have a right to be respected and treated in the same manner.

I was born in Malta and have the same right as the people who bought a visa under the individual investor programme.

My question is: what are the options open to a person wanting to sell Maltese citizenship? Do I have the same rights as the Maltese government? I do not want to surrender it. I want to sell if for profit. I am no longer Maltese because Malta has done nothing for me.

It is clear to me Vella Bonnici is not doing his job. The Maltese Embassy staff are puppets of this administration, merely trying to justify why the Foreign Office has not responded to their request.

I wonder what happened to the slogan ‘Malta First and Foremost’. It should read money first, questions later.