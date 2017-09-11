Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Corona J from Tripoli, the CMA CGM Racine from Aliaga to Valencia, the Ludwig Schulte from Tanger Med, the CMA CGM Christophe Columb from Le Havre to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Passat from Valencia to Tunis, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime) and the Ark Forwarder from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Lotus from Trapani, the CMA CGM Florida from Algeciras to Salerno (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Nexeo Maersk from Algeciras to Valencia and the Maersk Norfolk from Valencia to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The MSC Bari from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The AS Mariella from Las Palmas to Casablanca, the Marit Maersk from Tanjung Pelepas to Bremerhaven, the Contship Top from Algiersto Annaba (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.