Monday, September 11, 2017, 12:05

Watch: How Final Fantasy became a cultural icon (ARTE)

The video game series is now known across the globe

 

Final Fantasy has established itself as the classic RPG. This week, BiTS takes a look at the game that became a cultural event in its own right. Has the saga become a bridge between western pop culture and Asian pop culture?

