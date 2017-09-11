Watch: How Final Fantasy became a cultural icon (ARTE)
The video game series is now known across the globe
Final Fantasy has established itself as the classic RPG. This week, BiTS takes a look at the game that became a cultural event in its own right. Has the saga become a bridge between western pop culture and Asian pop culture?
