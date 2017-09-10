Hamas holds mass wedding in Gaza

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Brides and grooms held Palestinian flags in front of their families and politicians at a mass wedding as 100 couples tied the knot.

Hamas - which governs the Gaza strip and is on the EU terrorism blacklist - holds mass weddings on a regular basis in the Palestinian territory, paying for the entertainment and giving gifts to those getting married.

One of its senior officials, Khalil al-Hayya, addressed attendees, and called on them to renew their efforts to end what he described as a 'Zionist occupation'.