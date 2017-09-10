Hamas holds mass wedding in Gaza
100 couples tie the knot
Brides and grooms held Palestinian flags in front of their families and politicians at a mass wedding as 100 couples tied the knot.
Hamas - which governs the Gaza strip and is on the EU terrorism blacklist - holds mass weddings on a regular basis in the Palestinian territory, paying for the entertainment and giving gifts to those getting married.
One of its senior officials, Khalil al-Hayya, addressed attendees, and called on them to renew their efforts to end what he described as a 'Zionist occupation'.
