Egyptian archaeologists discover 3,000-year-old tomb of goldsmith
Ancient statues, mummies and jewellery unearthed
Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a tomb of a prominent goldsmith who lived more than 3,000 years ago, unearthing statues, mummies and jewellery in the latest major find near the Nile city of Luxor.
Egypt's Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani said the tomb dated back to Egypt's 18th dynasty New Kingdom era - around 15th century B.C.
The site includes a courtyard and niche with a statue of the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife and one of his sons, the ministry said in a statement.
Egypt's ancient relics are a draw for tourists and authorities hope new finds can also help attract more visitors.
Tourism in Egypt suffered in the aftermath of the mass protests that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Militant bomb attacks have also deterred foreign visitors.
Egypt's tourism revenues jumped by 170 percent in the first seven months of 2017, reaching $3.5 billion, authorities said, in welcome news for an economy heavily reliant on the sector for foreign currency and jobs.
