Watch: Duncan Micallef crowned FIA drag racing champion

Video courtesy of Michael Catalina.

Duncan Micallef was crowned as the European Top Fuel Drag racing champion at the FIA finals currently being held in Santa Pod, England this weekend.

The Maltese drag racer entered the final event of the FIA championship at the top of the overall standings and needed to finish ahead of his closest rival, Antti Horto, of Finland.

In the elimination round, Micallef had the better of Jndia Erbacher, of Switzerland, to progress to the next round.

His rival Horto, however, failed to progress as he was eliminated by Stefan Gunnarson, of Iceland.

Horto’s elimination meant that the Finnish driver could not leapfrog Micallef in the overall standings and thus the Maltese driver was crowned as champion.

For Micallef, this was his first continental title and he succeeds Finnish Anita Makela who won the FIA championship in 2016.