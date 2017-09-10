Advert
Sunday, September 10, 2017, 00:01

Summer camp for children with diabetes

More than a dozen boys and girls with diabetes enjoyed a thrilling day of exploration and learning at Esplora as part of the annual summer camp organised by the Maltese Diabetes Association. Sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation, the day-long outing featured educational games, scientific experiments and play time. This year, the MDA summer camp lasted two days. The foundation also made a donation to the MDA, underscoring its more than 15-year-long support to the non-profit organisation.

