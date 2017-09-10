Summer camp for children with diabetes
More than a dozen boys and girls with diabetes enjoyed a thrilling day of exploration and learning at Esplora as part of the annual summer camp organised by the Maltese Diabetes Association. Sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation, the day-long outing featured educational games, scientific experiments and play time. This year, the MDA summer camp lasted two days. The foundation also made a donation to the MDA, underscoring its more than 15-year-long support to the non-profit organisation.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.