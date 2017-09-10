Advert
Sunday, September 10, 2017, 21:42

Two elderly pedestrians hit by car in Mosta

Octogenarians rushed to Mater Dei hospital

Two French pensioners were rushed to hospital this afternoon after they were hit by a car while walking in Mosta. 

The two victims, an 80-year-old woman and 84-year-old man, were hurt when they were hit by a Jaguar X-Type being driven by a 23-year-old man from Mosta. The accident happened on Triq Tul il-Kosta at just after 7pm. 

Both were taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where doctors determined that the woman's injuries are serious in nature. No information about the man's medical condition was available at the time of writing.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the incident.  

